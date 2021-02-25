School budgeting in Vermont is an already complex process, but especially so for voters in Barnet, Waterford and Walden, whose school election is scheduled for May.
The Caledonia Cooperative School District (CCSD) board, which oversees the three towns’ schools, approved their draft FY22 (July 2021-June 2022) budget on Feb. 23 in a special meeting.
While the FY22 budget of $11,843,538 is actually down $34,395 from FY21, the tax impact is up significantly.
If the budget passes, Barnet residents stand to see a 9.5 percent increase in their tax rate, Walden residents will see a 13.9 percent increase, and Waterford residents will see a seven percent increase.
This tax increase is almost entirely due to a decrease in pupils and the state-set Common Level of Appraisal (CLA) decreasing.
CCSD has seen a drop of 24 equalized pupils, mostly due to parents deciding to home school their kids during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The CLA is the result of a study performed annually by the state Department of Taxes and measures if area homes sold above or below listing price.
Michael Concessi, director of finance and operations for CCSU, explained that the CLA going down is good news if one is trying to sell property, but bad if one is trying to pay education taxes.
The difficult-to-comprehend budgeting calculation is further complicated by two factors unique to CCSD: a two-cent discount on the tax rate and a five percent cap on increases.
These measures were part of benefits given to the district for merging through Act 45, the 2015 statewide school district consolidation law. However, FY22 is the last year they will be applied.
The five percent cap means that the district can’t see tax rates increase or decrease more than five percent. The cap is shielding taxpayers from seeing a larger increase for FY22.
Consequently, this means that in order to reduce the budget to give any sort of tax relief, it would have to be reduced by quite a lot.
In spur-of-the-moment calculations on Tuesday night, Concessi showed that $450,000 would have to be taken out of the FY22 budget to decrease the tax rate increase just a tiny bit, especially in Walden where the increase is the highest.
The budget team, which includes Concessi, Superintendent Mark Tucker and the principals, told the 30 participants in the special meeting that such cuts would have to come from staff. The team advised against it.
Tucker said the rule of thumb he uses is that one position is worth an average of $80,000.
“What I’m trying to communicate is: this is the year to actually consider absorbing an impact like this,” Concessi told the board. “There were are a lot of variables not under our control — CLA, equalized pupils — and those could easily change next year.”
The FY23 budget may see drastic swings in CCSD’s favor as life begins to return slowly to normal, including the equalized pupil count: Concessi mentioned a possible 17 students returning to school post-pandemic.
He cautioned the board from asking for cuts in the FY22 budget since the cap shields taxpayers for one more year.
“Taking out of a lot of cost here is not going to move the needle, and doing so would impact children of the highest needs,” he continued.
For those residents paying solely off of home value, the FY22 budget shows around a $100-$200 increase in property taxes, depending on one’s town of residence, per $100,000 in assessed value. Residents who pay property taxes based on household income will pay 2.74 percent of that income (a 9.16 percent increase from last year; this is set by the state).
Residents and board members commented on the budget, hoping something could be done.
Though the board almost moved to ask the budget team to start cutting positions, they stopped when they realized how many cuts would need to be made (at least five) to start to show an impact on the tax rate increase.
The vote approving the budget was six to one, with member Susan Roberts voting no. Board Chair Lynette Farnham did not vote, saying that she could not vote unless there was a tie.
“I don’t want to appear to be a donkey’s behind,” said Roberts as she dissented. “I love children, I’ve taught and I’ve been a board member for years. But with this situation, someone has to say no and, because I am representing my community, I am saying no for them.
“I will support this budget all the way because I am part of the team, I understand and I thank Mike [Concessi] for his explanation,” she continued. “I know all of what is going on, but I just have to do this.”
Farnham said she would vote no if she was allowed to vote, despite understanding that schools and children are suffering already from the pandemic.
However, the board did put an item on next month’s agenda that might help residents financially.
At the regular March 8 CCSD board meeting, they will discuss if a study should be done on the financial impact of closing Walden School.
This move was suggested by more than one meeting participant, though steps toward closing the school would take years.
Though some CCSU school elections will be held by Australian ballot on Tuesday (Peacham, Danville), others are postponed (Cabot will hold theirs on April 9).
However, Caledonia Cooperative School District has planned its annual election for the first Tuesday in May since the merger, which became official on July 1, 2018.
At this year’s election, currently planned for May 4, voters from Barnet, Waterford and Walden will not only weigh in on the proposed FY22 budget, but also on if that election date changes to the first Tuesday in April (starting in 2022).
CCSD FY22 budget discussion began on Feb. 8, when board members decided to postpone a decision and pour through the proposed document.
Between that first meeting and Feb. 23, the budget team looked again for possible savings without impacting programming and found none.
The FY21 $11,877,933 CCSD budget was approved by 209 to 168 in a postponed vote on June 30, 2020. 4.5 teaching positions were reduced across the three PreK-8 schools, the Caledonian previously reported.
