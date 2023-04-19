BARNET — Wildlife photographer Belinda Emmons, known for her stunning images of birds and animals in the region, recently spotted a Barred Owl on Skinny Ridge Road in Littleton, near Monroe.
Emmons, who is also the head cook at Barnet School, often explores the area in search of wildlife to photograph.
“Winter time is a slow time for me, so I’m usually looking for songbirds. I took a ride through Monroe, and I took Skinny Ridge Road and I saw the elusive Barred Owl which I’ve been looking for for years,” she said. ” “So I pulled off to the side of the road and started photographing this beautiful creature.”
Not long after capturing images of the Barred Owl and sharing them with the Bridge Weekly, Emmons heard from a Lyman resident, John Hubbard. His mother had seen the owl’s photo in the local paper.
Hubbard informed Emmons that an injured owl was found near where she photographed the bird. It was taken to The Vermont Institute of Natural Science (VINS) in Woodstock for rehabilitation.
Although Emmons could not confirm whether the injured owl was the same one she had photographed or its mate, she was excited to be present at its release after more than a month of rehabilitation. Sara Hale from VINS brought the owl to Lyman for the release. Emmons expressed deep appreciation for the work of wildlife rehabilitators and hoped to be invited to more release events in the future.
Grae O’Toole, Director at the Center for Wild Bird Rehabilitation at VINS, explained that the owl had been found on the side of the road with abrasions, bruising, and minor head and eye trauma, likely caused by a vehicle collision. It was transported to the center by a volunteer. After 35 days of treatment and recovery, the bird was ready for release.
Hubbard hoped that the local owls could be reunited and that Emmons could be present for the release. Emmons was excited by the possibility and asked if they could possibly accommodate her full-time work schedule.
“We worked it out for 3 p.m. that afternoon,” Emmons said. “VINS came to his house in Lyman with the owl. We watched its release, and I captured it all; it was really cool.”
Sara Hale from VINS brought the owl to Lyman for release. Hale told Emmons that barred Owls are the most prone bird to car strike injuries due to ready access to food sources near roadways.
“I got very emotional; this was a big deal to save the life of a beautiful creature like this,” said Emmons. “The rest is history.”
She’s hoping she may get more invitations from VINS to record releases in the future.
“Driving home was emotional,” Emmons said. “I had goosebumps. It was a beautiful thing to actually see an animal that made it, and for VINS to put their love and work into rehabbing this animal.”
Hear Emmons Speak Today At Catamount Arts
Emmons will speak today from 1:30-3 p.m. at Catamount Arts in St. Johnsbury as part of the University of Vermont’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute or OLLI lecture series. Her talk, which will include 100 photographic slides, is titled,Beauty From A Canoe.
Emmons, a self-taught photographer, has exhibited her work at various venues throughout the region and has given presentations about her photography. Her passion for photography was sparked by a trip to Tuscany, Italy in 2012, which she took after her mother urged her to follow her dreams.
“It was my lifelong dream to go to Tuscany,” she shared. After her mother passed away, she said she made good on the promise she’d made her. “I bought a camera, and I went to Tuscany. I had never flown. I went with a group of people I didn’t know.
“It was amazing; it was the best thing I ever did,” said Emmons. “The travel bug hit me. I met some wonderful people.”
She has had exhibits at the Vermont Welcome Center in Brattleboro, her work is currently on display at the Welcome Center in Waterford. She has showcased her work at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, NVRH, and at the Littleton Co-op. Currently her photographs can be found at Marty’s First Stop, Hatchland Dairy, Willey’s Store, Kingdom Country Store, Wildflower Inn, Farm-Way, Joe’s Pond Craft Store, Monroe Country Store, Farm to Fire pizzeria, and Windy Ridge Orchard.
Emmons was born in Woodsville, and raised in Monroe. She attended Woodsville High School, moving across the river to Barnet in 1997.
