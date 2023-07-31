Barnet Woman Accused Of Assaulting Man With A Beer Can
Rebecca Neveau

A Barnet woman has been accused of assaulting a 33-year-old man with a beer can.

Rebecca Neveau, 38, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Friday to a misdemeanor charge of domestic assault in the presence of children.

