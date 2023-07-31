Barnet Woman Accused Of Assaulting Man With A Beer Can

A Barnet woman has been accused of assaulting a 33-year-old man with a beer can.
Rebecca Neveau, 38, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Friday to a misdemeanor charge of domestic assault in the presence of children.
Judge Rory T. Thibault then released Neveau on conditions.
Caledonia Superior Court
Police said they were called to Shoreline Drive in Barnet on Thursday night.
“I located the male on Blaine Drive,” wrote Vermont State Police Tpr. Elisabeth Plympton in her report. “I observed the male to be very distressed, and he had blood on his head, face, and upper body….I called an ambulance.”
The alleged victim told police that they were both intoxicated that evening and that Neveau hit him multiple times and then she punched herself in the face, knocking her own teeth out.
“I asked if she did that on purpose and he said yes,” wrote Tpr. Plympton. “(He) stated that Rebecca said ‘go ahead and call the cops because look at this.’…I asked how Rebecca struck him and he advised multiple times with a fist and her rings, multiple times with her phone, and a couple times with a beer can,” wrote Tpr. Plympton. “He showed me a large bruise above his left eyebrow.”
Police then located Neveau at an unmarked address on Shoreline Drive and asked her if she hit (the alleged victim) with a closed fist with her rings and with a beer can.
“And she said yes,” wrote Tpr. Plympton.
Neveau claimed it was self-defense.
“I asked if she had marks and she said probably not,” wrote Tpr. Plympton. “I did not observe marks…I asked why she did not call police when he was trying to hurt her. She stated she was not a fan of police or badges.”
Neveau faces a possible sentence of up to 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine.
