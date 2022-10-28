Barnet, Woodsville Women Indicted For Meth Possession

A Barnet woman is charged with possessing meth and a repeat drug dealer from Stratford faces 30 years to life in prison in the October round of felony indictments handed up by a grand jury at Grafton Superior Court.
Todd Dovholuk, 44, of Bethlehem, was indicted on a Class A felony count of nighttime burglary.
On Jan. 20, prosecutors said Dovoluk unlawfully entered the Main Street dwelling of Katharine Clarke to commit the crime of theft.
Nicholas J. Quimby, 33, of Lancaster, was indicted on a Class A felony count of theft by unauthorized taking.
On Aug. 8 in Haverhill, Quimby is alleged to have stolen more than $1,500 worth of jewelry belonging to Walmart.
Jeffrey Renaud, 54, of Stratford, was indicted on a special class felony count selling more than five ounces of methamphetamine to an undercover police officer in Plymouth on June 28, after having previously been convicted of eight prior sales of drugs that date back to 2005.
The special class felony carries a maximum sentence of 30 years to life in New Hampshire State Prison.
Monica D. Vincent, 37, of Barnet, Vt., was indicted on a Class B felony count of possessing a quantity of methamphetamine on April 19 in Woodstock.
Jessica L. Ward, 32, of Woodsville, was indicted on a Class B felony count of possessing a quantity of methamphetamine on July 17 in Campton.
