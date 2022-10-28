Barnet, Woodsville Women Indicted For Meth Possession
Buy Now

Grafton County Department of Corrections Jail Court Courthouse

A Barnet woman is charged with possessing meth and a repeat drug dealer from Stratford faces 30 years to life in prison in the October round of felony indictments handed up by a grand jury at Grafton Superior Court.

Todd Dovholuk, 44, of Bethlehem, was indicted on a Class A felony count of nighttime burglary.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments