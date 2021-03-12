Over the past year, most meetings have moved from in-person to online.
This has its benefits: most importantly, no virus transmission, but also no need to drive to the town offices, pets and kids can attend (preferably muted) and one does not need to show their latest pandemic hairstyle.
For the hearing-impaired, however, the last “benefit” can actually be exclusionary: no video or even a masked video feed means no lipreading for those who rely on it for comprehension.
Vermont towns, many of which struggle with internet connectivity good enough to broadcast a live video, are just beginning to deal with this issue almost a year into the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Barnet select board does not appear on video during meetings. Dylan Ford, board chair, addressed concerns regarding accessibility during their March 8 meeting, held on the GoToMeeting platform.
“We fully support accessibility and welcome anyone with the wish to join a meeting that needs alternate methods to participate to please contact us beforehand so we can accommodate,” said Ford.
Ford has recently put in hours of research into the topic and believes the town will soon move to Zoom in order to provide closed captioning. The town is also looking into the cost of hiring a real-time transcriber since machine-generated captions can be inaccurate.
Frank Jannarone of Barnet used to be an involved participant in town affairs.
“Being hearing impaired, I used to rely heavily on visual cues including gesturing, body language, and lip-reading,” he said in an email on Wednesday. “When attending in person, I always made a point of sitting close to the front in order to get an unobstructed view.”
However, since the switch to remote meetings last year, Jannarone has lost interest in participation.
“The Barnet select board chose to conduct remote meetings via audio only,” he wrote. “This decision severely reduced my ability to understand much if not most of what is being said.”
Ford said she attends many of the meetings from her phone in the town library, where she tends to wear a mask even if no one is around. Upload speeds make meeting attendance from her home near impossible.
Kathleen Monroe, Jannarone’s partner, has recently been in touch with the select board, state, and other organizations on this issue. She also raised the issue during the town’s Feb. 23 informational town meeting prior to voting day.
“Act 92 [which allowed for virtual-only public meetings in the state] failed to recognize the needs of hearing-impaired individuals,” Monroe said in an email. “We need to see this changed all over Vermont. I see us continuing to meet in this manner for some unforeseen and protracted time due to COVID, despite vaccination, and worry that the disenfranchisement of those persons who were previously active and interactive attendees of town meetings.”
“I appreciate you bringing this to our attention,” Ford told Monroe at the March 8 board meeting. “As terrible as the pandemic is, maybe accessibility for everybody is something that is addressed through a situation like this. All of our lives were thrown into turmoil and I apologize that this wasn’t dealt with sooner.”
There is some discrepancy on whether a complaint on this issue has been filed with the Barnet select board in the past; Jannarone and Monroe attest that they sent an email on the topic to the board on April 28 of last year, though the select board has not been able to locate it. Regardless, the board is moving forward to address the issue.
“Being a librarian, I testify to the fact that accessibility for everything in the state of Vermont is tricky due to our rural situation,” Ford said.
The select board chair said that through research and conversations with Laura Siegel, deaf independence program coordinator for the Vermont Center for Independent Living (VCIL), she thinks that captioning would be the best solution for the town.
“We’re trying to find the best balance between providing a service to everybody that really wants it and what’s financially feasible to the town,” said Ford on Wednesday. “None of us want to exclude anyone.”
Peter Johnke, deputy director for the VCIL, agrees that during the time of COVID and with limited bandwidth in rural areas, ‘effective communications’ as mandated by the Americans with Disabilities Act can be challenging.
He promotes all towns revisiting their ADA (Americans with Disabilities act) plan in light of the pandemic.
The VCIL provides ADA technical assistance to anyone in Vermont who would like information on making their facilities or programs accessible to individuals with disabilities.
