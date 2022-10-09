BARNET — Cars lined the driveway and out to the street in front of the Barnet Congregational Church as people stopped by to drop off bags of donated clothing Saturday morning.
All month, people can bring their gently used clothing – with no rips, stains, holes, missing buttons or broken zippers – to the church, which is no longer a functioning house of worship but a community gathering space for events like the twice annual clothing drive.
There will be volunteers at the church at 100 Church Street on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in October, said organizer and volunteer Joyce Claire Evans. Evans said the idea for what has turned into a huge clothing drive came to her at the outset of the pandemic in the winter of 2020. She said people were out of work and struggling and it occurred to her that a warm clothing drive would help people in need of a hand.
Saturday’s crew of volunteers hung and organized clothes found on racks, pews and throughout the sanctuary of the historic village church. They ranged in age from 10- and 11-year-old sisters Sophia and Isabelle Demers and their mom, Christene to retirees.
According to Evans, “We’ll open the GIVEAWAY on Friday, Nov. 4th from 3-7 p.m. for Barnet residents only. On Saturday, Nov. 5th we open from 9-4 and Sunday, Nov. 6 from 10-2.”
“This is our sixth clothing giveaway and over 500 families have been able to take advantage of this opportunity,” according to Evans.
Volunteers are welcome to assist to “help make this the best GIVEAWAY ever,” and are asked to call Evans at 802-748-1374. “More hands make light work!”
A boutique department was being set up, clothing organized by gender, size, and type. Shoes and boots to this side, purses hung here, baby clothes there.
The spirit of the community involvement and concern for others was contagious and the crew were having fun getting ready on their first weekend to collect and begin the work of transforming the space into a secondhand shop for the event.
“Isn’t this fun?” asked volunteer Deb Morse with a smile, helping David Anderson to get a clothing rack up onto the higher level to the side of the organ in the sanctuary; a sign accouncing the page numbers for two hymns from a service long ago stands frozen in time to the right of the organ.
Christene Demers, who is new to town with her family, said of her volunteering, “I just brought some clothes last year to donate and Miss Joyce hasn’t let me leave since!”
Helping to organize what she called a “round robin” where people donate things that are still in good condition for others who need those items at a very good price - even free, if they can’t afford to pay (speak to a volunteer at the event), is a good feeling for those involved, said Demers. She stressed it’s not based on a person’s economic situation, necessarily, it’s a way to spread around what people have with those who have need for winter items and more.
This area is filled with “people respect a dollar,” noted Demers, and with the current rate of inflation and more, being able to hit a clothing event and spread your dollars much further while also assisting the community is a great thing to do.
All funds raised from donations will be used for the Barnet Good Neighbor Fund and will help people with anything from heating, food and needs, to car repairs and emergency financial assistance, said the volunteers.
The volunteers ask that people looking to re-sell clothing not patronize the event - it’s meant for people who truly need the clothing and donations made at the event all stay local for charitable distribution.
No one is ever turned away at the GIVEAWAY.
Donations can be brought to the church on the weekends at the times stated above, or can be left on the door step for volunteers to take in when they arrive. They can also call Evans.
Evans, seated at the door on a chair as the sun streamed in and community member Millie Curtis came through the door with donations, said, “The best thing about this whole thing is the volunteers become friends.”
