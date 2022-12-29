BarnetPark And Ride Grant Approved

The historic Barnet Town Hall will be restored to be a modern-day municipal building with a sense of town history and pride preserved. A new town Park and Ride will be developed not far from the building that will be renovated for municipal use. The town got a grant to build the park and ride using state funds to cover 80 percent of the costs. (File Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)

BARNET — The Vermont Agency of Transportation recently notified the select board that grant for a new Park-and-Ride in town had been approved.

Tina Bohl, a project manager with the state’s Project Delivery Bureau - Municipal Assistance within the VTrans Highway Division at the Vermont Agency of Transportation, wrote the board in mid-December, telling Co-chair Ben Gates, “Congratulations, your project has been chosen to receive the requested funding under the 2023 Municipal Park-and-Ride Grant Program.”

