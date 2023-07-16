BARNET — Select Board Co-chair Ben Gates provided the board with an update on progress with the Town Hall construction project at the board’s July 10th meeting.
The draft minutes show Gates noted the following:
- Interior demolition is planned for the week of this meeting (week of July 10, 2023).
- Temporary moving of the building is planned for the week of July 17, 2023.
- Temporary power for the building has been set up.
- Items to be retained have been removed from the building, with the exception of the wall clock and several elections crowd control stanchions/belts.
Barnet Historical Society Needs
Related to the Town Hall project, the board met with Barnet Historical Society (BHS) member David Warden at the meeting, and they discussed the society’s space requirements of BHS, archival storage items and efficient storage facilities, distribution of historical items in various locations, and potential use of a portion of the basement space labeled as ‘undeveloped’ in the current plans.”
In a 2-page Barnet Historical Society Needs letter included in the recent meeting’s packet, it states in part, “The Barnet Town Hall is being renovated for a new Town Clerk’s Office. There will be vault space and a basement with space for the Barnet Historical Society to have adequate archives and storage space.”
“BHS maintains Goodwillie House Museum at Barnet Center. We have an office in the back of the Barnet Library - with limited storage space, plus a small amount of artifacts in the library basement. Otherwise we have artifacts stored in private homes,” the letter goes on. “We badly need space to process our cataloging of new acquisitions, and to properly store things. Our collection presently includes: antique clothing, quilts, other textiles, samplers, diaries, correspondence; boxes of Barnet town receipts and other outdated town records; account books, etc. Most of these are in our limited storage.”
The letter notes, “Just having one room will put our collection together in the new Town Hall will help - BUT as we can afford it; we will need several rooms in the new Town Hall lower level, with proper climate control, shelving, etc.”
The needs outline the hope for an office, a textile room, an archives room and a room for storing other antique objects. Locations where Barnet historical exhibits will continue to be featured will include the Goodwillie House which is open to visitors once a month during the warm season; the Barnet Village Community Meeting House which the BHS plans to make some improvements to including making it handicapped accessible and plans to build large exhibit cases across the front of the downstairs dining room for displays.
The update on needs notes the group hopes to hang some historic objects on the first floor of the meeting house as well, and they “May hang the two Grange theater curtains from the ceiling, at the front of the church room.”
Plans to place book cases on the rear wall of the library for historical displays and genealogy materials is also planned; the office at the library will ultimately pivot to use primarily for genealogical research. The back of the library near the BHS office features a wall of Barnet scene photos; plans call for renovating to add more display space.
Once the renovated Town Hall opens, the BHS plans to have display cases with changing historical exhibits on the front wall of the new meeting hall.
The McIndoe Falls Academy also has a museum on its second floor, and the BHS has been asked to take over the museum room and will renovate it for exhibits especially focused on the historic academy at McIndoes.
Of the collection at the academy, the BHS letter included in last week’s meeting packet states, “It includes a large collection of newspapers, diaries, family collection of correspondence, some furniture, trunks of personal items, a militia hat, some small farm equipment, butter stamps and the stencils for making the stamps, various town history books, Vermont history reference books, family photos, etc.”
Town Hall Caretaker Role
The role of the Town Hall caretaker was discussed at the Barnet Select Board’s recent meeting held July 10th.
The draft minutes from the meeting show that the position is currently filled by David Stevenson.
According to the record of the meeting, the role has been an on-call position which was used for “responding to maintenance and other issues that arose when the Town Hall was in use sporadically or was dormant. The role also incorporates set-up and tear-down of voting booths, etc. for elections; elections were formerly held at Town Hall but now primarily at the Fire & Rescue Station.”
The draft minutes show that “The Board agreed to table discussion of this matter until planning for the 2024 budget, at which time it will consider converting this position to an elections-related job rather than related to buildings maintenance.”
Fire Station Oil Tank Inspection
Also at last week’s meeting, the board reviewed a report on the oil tank inspection done by Irving Energy recently at the Fire & Rescue Station.
Irving is the town’s new delivery service supplier, and the minutes state, “The report indicates that a small platform with two steps must be constructed at the site of delivery of fuel to the Fire & Rescue Station. This construction would be aimed at ensuring delivery safety, as the delivery access point is currently overhead. This construction must be completed by October 1, 2023 or the deliveries will not be made.”
The board voted to have William Graves Builders construct a platform with steps as required, the record reflects.
