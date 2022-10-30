BARNET — Town officials are taking a closer look at an issue that has long been a growing concern for the select board and Harvey’s Lake residents.
A recent visit by staff from the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation’s Water Investment Division Dam Safety Program revealed that a full proposal to address problems with Harvey’s dam had never been submitted - as was long thought to be the case by town officials and the Harvey’s Lake Dam Committee volunteers.
The underlying issue is the backflow of sediment from South Peacham Brook in Harvey’s Lake, a problem that has been occurring for so long that signs of it can be seen in satellite imagery on Google Maps.
At last week’s meeting of the Barnet Select Board, town officials discussed a recent Periodic Inspection Report shared by DEC Dam Safety Engineer Benjamin Green.
Green shared copies of the report with Select Board Co-Chair Dylan Ford and committee member, Harvey’s Lake resident, retired engineer and dam committee member Robert “Red” Dufresne.
Dylan updated the other two board members on the recent visit by the state.
She said, “They came early to do a dam inspection at the request of the dam committee. They are still trying to figure out a solution to the backflow of everything that’s coming down from the South Peacham Brook into Harvey’s Lake. You can see it from the Google maps.”
“Something came to light that we were a little bit surprised about,” Ford added.
She said, “While I don’t think we made great headway, there are certain things we had supposed as a town and even members of the committee, George and Red, that were surprising, like we always thought for years that we had submitted a full application for alteration of the dam, which is one of the hardest things to get from the State of Vermont.”
The issue dates to before Ford was on the board, she noted, and it was believed that and alteration application had been made and the state had rejected it.
“What the state told us was a complete application had never been submitted, so we had been going on this assumption forever that we were kind of up against a wall, and it’s not completely true,” said Ford. “The dam committee would like to move forward.”
Ford touched on the recently received inspection report which contains maintenance recommendations - “that’s really as far as they’re willing to go right now, it doesn’t help us at all with the backflow issue.”
She stressed how critical it is to pursue the dam issue, “Why are we doing this is to keep Harvey’s Lake clean.”
Ben Gates, the other co-chair of the board, asked out loud, “Why does the state think it’s okay to have the backflow?”
To which Ford replied, “Great question.”
“When you look at the Google maps, it’s like a beach into the water,” said Ford of how the backflow pollution is evident on aerial maps of Harvey’s Lake. “The frustration of the dam committee and those of us who have been working on this for nine and even 20 years … everyone sees the problem, we keep hitting obstacles for various reasons.”
Gates said, “If the state recognizes the problem, they should be more agreeable to fixing it.”
Ford said, “They don’t even necessarily disagree with that.”
“We all know something needs to be done, it’s at that point … make the opening a little bigger, let the silt out, increase the flow, etc.”
Ford said, “We’ve had all these recommendations the state doesn’t want to do that, they don’t want a bladder dam, that’s almost antiquated technology at this point.”
“It’s just that there’s not a great solution, we keep getting ‘nos’, unfortunately we keep getting ‘nos’. There was some headway, I think, the dam committee would like at this point to keep moving forward, to speak to some government folks,” said Ford.
She said, “The dam committee is hoping to push ahead and give the select board incremental updates on what its progress is.”
“In five years, we can’t afford not to have this lake as a town, this is so significant,” stressed Ford.
Of the volunteer dam committee, Ford said, “The fact we have people helping is pretty awesome and they are willing to do it. It’s so frustrating for everyone.”
The committee is made up of lake area home owners, professionals with experience, including Dufresne who understands the technology and engineering side from his career, and, Ford added, “People that have some pull, frankly.”
The board agreed to let the dam committee keep working on addressing the Harvey’s Lake dam and need for improvements.
“I will tell them to forge ahead,” said Ford, and keep the board informed.
Report on Dam
According to the recent DEC report, the dam presents “significant hazard potential.” It was inspected on Sept. 6th by two staff members from the state.
Among the recommendations outlined in the report are suggestions for the town to:
• Consider posting warning signage restricting public access to the dam. Maintain locked gate/fence at left abutment of dam to prevent access by unauthorized personnel.
• Maintain the principal spillway free of debris to ensure free-flow conditions; perform dredging to remove accumulated sediment and vegetation located on the right approach areas of the principal spillway to re-establish spillway capacity.
• On a regular basis and following the application of unusual or extreme loading conditions, perform monitoring of the dam and its appurtenances. Report any unsafe conditions to the Dam Safety Program.
Recommendations for the embankment are also outlined including “establish and maintain vegetation clearing limits on the dam and a minimum of 15 feet from all portions of the dam,” and “annually cut and remove grass, weeds, brush, and woody vegetation (but leave stumps) from the dam crest, upstream and downstream slopes, abutments, and downstream … after brush removal on the right embankment, reinspect that area for deficiencies and mark right abutment location for inspection, maintenance, and mowing/brushing purposes.
Other recommendations from operation and maintenance to structural issues, and remedial/repair recommendations are also contained in the report, which concludes, “Based on the studies and analysis recommended above, repair, rehabilitate or replace the dam to bring it back into compliance with current dam safety rules and guidance and to address the historic backflow issue.”
At last Monday’s meeting of the Barnet Select Board, the report from the DEC was discussed. Dating to 2014, the dam was rated in FAIR condition by the state. About a year later, the approach channel to the dam was dredged and widened to allow free flow to the principal spillway, the report lays out.
The report discusses the dam’s background and notes, “During periods of high runoff such as storms and spring melt, the water level behind the dam rises and backwater from the dam flows into Harvey’s Lake. This is significant because the water flowing in from South Peacham Brook during high flow periods can contain sediment and nutrients that impact water quality and lake health.”
