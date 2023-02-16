Barton Approves $12,000 For Pope Animal Shelter

BARTON — Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Shelter volunteer Carol Rossi and shelter staff member Mary Kate Lethari attended the recent select board meeting to register support for the written request from Pope Memorial for $12,000 of ARPA funding to be used for needed fencing and gating.
The current fencing is tied together with dog leashes in several places. On the side there is a small fenced-in area with a gate that is too short, and dogs have been able to get out. Shelter personnel are trying to seal it and have used an oven rack to do so.
Selectboard chair Lenny Zenonos reportedly stated that the ARPA funds had all been allocated at a prior meeting to the new town garage. However, there are other grant funds available from the town which could be used for this purpose. Zenonos asked what the true number was that the shelter needed. Pope Memorial had been hoping to raise $60,000 and had asked for the funds from five towns. They had been told no by three of the towns, and one town has not yet responded.
Zenonos excused himself to discuss the matter with the treasurer briefly. The treasurer assured him that the funds were available. Zenonos made a motion to appropriate $12,000 from the Miscellaneous Grants Fund to the Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Shelter. Selectman Jeff Cota seconded the motion, and the motion carried unanimously.
Lethari and Rossi expressed their deep appreciation for the board’s decision. Lethari shared some stories of the animals they had helped over the past year, causing them to put off the needed repairs to the facility. Zenonos suggested ways the shelter could attempt to acquire funds at town meeting in other towns by requesting an increased budget amount and asking the boards to consider directing those additional funds to the shelter.
Not Seeking Reelection: In other business, chairman Zenonos announced that he would not be seeking reelection at the March 7 annual meeting due to increasing duties at his job. He feels that the current group of officials works very well to keep the town moving in a positive direction, and expressed hope that the town would move to a paid assessor model and continue to run in the open and friendly atmosphere that has been established.
Truck Bids: The town received three bids for similar trucks to replace an existing town truck which is up for replacement in 2024. Cota made a motion to proceed with the ATG Lebanon LLC Freightliner quote, in the amount of $104,851 which should be available in 2024 if it is ordered now. Selectman Ryan Racine seconded, and the motion carried.
Kingdom Swim: The selectboard gave formal approval to a request from Kingdom Games for approval of Kingdom Games’ five-mile swim.
