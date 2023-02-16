Barton Approves $12,000 For Pope Animal Shelter

BARTON — Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Shelter volunteer Carol Rossi and shelter staff member Mary Kate Lethari attended the recent select board meeting to register support for the written request from Pope Memorial for $12,000 of ARPA funding to be used for needed fencing and gating.

The current fencing is tied together with dog leashes in several places. On the side there is a small fenced-in area with a gate that is too short, and dogs have been able to get out. Shelter personnel are trying to seal it and have used an oven rack to do so.

