A Northeast Kingdom legislator has introduced a bill that proposes to create a statewide Vermont Imagination Library that would partner with the national nonprofit Dolly Parton Imagination Library (DPIL) to put free books every month in the hands of children under the age of 5 in Vermont.
H-636 was introduced by State Rep. Woodman “Woody’” Page, R-Orleans-2.
Behind the proposed legislation are 14 affiliates across the State of Vermont which operate DPIL programs, raising funds and distributing free books through the nonprofit group to preschoolers in many reaches of the state already.
Page said he is waiting to receive notice from the Education Committee on whether they will be taking testimony on the bill.
“This bill proposes to establish the Vermont Imagination Library for a three-year pilot period and directs the Department of Libraries to cooperate with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library to provide free books to Vermont children from birth to five years of age,” H-636 states. “The Vermont Imagination Library program shall be funded by 50 percent private funds and 50 percent appropriated funds.”
Page adds, “This program does not just rely on taxpayers to pay entirely for the program. The VT Dept of Libraries (State Librarian) will be responsible for oversight of the program; promoting it and recruiting donors to assist in funding the program.
“The approximate cost is $25 per child per year,” Page said. “That is a small amount considering how much our state pays for education. This program will have greater benefits in assisting children ages 0 to 5, but will also help get children closer to their parents by having reading time with them, and these books may be the only item in which children have something to look forward to each time the books arrive in the mail.”
Page first learned about the program when he saw Dolly Parton talking about the program on the PBS News Hour. “She discussed how her dad was very intelligent but was illiterate,” shared Page. “This family situation made a lasting effect upon her so when she became famous, she started giving back to her community and country. The DPIL has now become very successful across the globe with children receiving age-appropriate books.”
Recently Page overheard Ed Helm, director of the Greater Barton Arts nonprofit, speaking to Sen. Bernie Sanders about the program. Later, Ed came before the Newport International Rotary asking if the Rotary might support the program in the NEK.
“While listening to Ed, it got me to thinking that this was a wonderful idea for our area, but we should also attempt to create the program for all of Vermont’s children,” Page said. “In the meantime, Helm has been a great promoter of the program for our area and our state… I am very fortunate to be a small part of this program for Vermont’s Children which will ultimately help the next generation of Vermonters.”
It’s proposed that an Imagination Library Special Fund be established to be administered by the Vermont Imagination Library, and that the State Librarian be permitted to seek and accept gifts, donations and grants from any public or private source to be dedicated for the fund.
To launch the fund, it is envisioned that $100,000 from the state’s General Fund be used as seed money to begin the Imagination Library Special Fund this year for the purpose of establishing the Vermont Imagination Library, the draft bill states.
DPIL Affiliates Lobby House Ed Members
Fourteen DPIL Vermont affiliates wrote legislators on the House Education Committee, hoping to persuade them to give the bill a hearing this session.
“State commitment to support and provide funding for statewide expansion of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library (DPIL) is a sensible, affordable, effective, foundational investment to help ensure success in K-12 and beyond,” the letter states, in part.
Dollywood Foundation’s Executive Director, Nora Briggs, has offered to testify before the Education Committee to answer questions and provide helpful data and information gained over 27 years.
Briggs said in recent days that The Dollywood Foundation is optimistic that the State of Vermont will partner with the nonprofit to ensure that all children in Vermont from birth-5 can have access to books.
“The Imagination Library’s home gifting model is subtle yet ingenious — free to the family, getting children excited about owning books and inspiring sharing family reading by getting books directly to children at home with their name on the label,” Briggs wrote in an email. “For over 26 years The Dollywood Foundation (Dolly Parton’s Non-Profit) annually contributes several million dollars to make the Imagination Library available… This keeps local program costs down to only reduced book costs and mailing plus small local administrative expenses.”
Briggs said the organization has 11 Statewide programs, plus the District of Columbia. “Most states are using 50/50 dollar match. North Carolina, DC and Delaware fund 100 percent,” she shared.
Vermont would become the 12th state-wide program if the legislation introduced by Page becomes law.
Helm said support is growing, noting, “I like reminding people that if Vermont approves a State-wide DPIL Operation, that Dolly Parton herself will come to Vermont to thank us and celebrate with us!”
Southern Vermont DPIL Affiliate
Nicole Campbell learned of the DPIL when she was a new mom living in the Washington, DC area, and a neighbor told her about it.
Both her boys were enrolled by the time they moved to Vermont, and when they did, the family was disappointed that the joy of the books arriving in the mailbox every single month would stop, she said in an interview this week. She didn’t know that much about the nonprofit behind the DPIL or how it worked, but she knew she wanted the program in her new home, and not just for her kids, but for all kids.
Now, the nonprofit she founded in southern Vermont, a 501 (c) (3) called Shire Kids (shirekidsvt.org), is working with Greater Barton Arts and other affiliates to get behind the hoped-for statewide Imagination Library, said Campbell. The organization serves children in many towns in both Bennington and Windham counties today, as well as the town of Danby.
“It’s such a great program, I’m so glad when more people have access to it,” said Campbell, who is executive director of Shire Kids.
The program launched in the fall of 2019. “We have had an amazing response from the community … We had almost 800 (children register) in that first year!” She said it’s leveling off now, and they have just over 1,000, with philanthropic support including from The Stratton Foundation, which doubled their investment in Shire Kids recently, allowing them to expand to nine communities in Windham County.
Campbell this week said, “The bill (H-636) would create and provide state resources to help fund expansion of the Imagination Library to cover all of Vermont through a co-funded model.”
