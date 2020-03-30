BARTON — The two remaining Barton selectmen on Friday appointed Ken Mitchell Eby to fill a surprise vacancy on the board.

Selectmen Lenny Zenonos and Doug Swanson met at a special meeting Friday at the Mac Center in Orleans to consider candidates to replace Toni Eubanks, who announced her resignation from the board unexpectedly and without a reason recently.

