BARTON — Trustees of the Welcome O. Brown Cemetery on Cemetery Hill are asking the town to take it over.
The cemetery off West Street is independent of the town.
Selectmen discussed the situation at Tuesday morning’s meeting, saying they will have to have a meeting with the cemetery trustees, according to meeting minutes.
The town of Barton has three of its own cemeteries and is running out of space, according to Selectman Lenny Zenonos, who spoke to the sexton for the town’s cemeteries, Jon Perkins.
The Welcome O. Brown Cemetery caretaker said the cost to maintain it is $9,000 a year.
While there is no urgency in discussing the situation, Zenonos said he hopes the trustees of the cemetery will meet with the select board soon because the town would not want the cemetery to go unattended.
Zenonos said he understood that the trustees are having financial trouble in maintaining the cemetery, the minutes state.
In 1826 Welcome Brown (1777-1850), a founder of Barton, leased to the town the land for this cemetery. In 1890 the town acquired the land from the heirs of his son, Dr. Welcome Owen Brown (1822-1888), and named the cemetery for him, according to the cemetery’s description online.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.