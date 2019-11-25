Vermont State Police arrested a 48-year-old Barton resident for allegedly committing assault Nov. 14.
According to a report, troopers responded to a business on Industrial Parkway and subsequently arrested Douglas Croteau. Police said Croteau had assailed Robert Lepine, 65, of Lyndon. Croteau was released on a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court Jan. 20, 2020.
