NEWPORT CITY — A Barton man is accused of impeding an officer during an investigation and fighting with him.

Joshua Bacon, 39, pleaded not guilty Feb. 25 in Orleans Superior Court to impeding a police officer, a felony, plus three misdemeanor charges of simple assault on a protected professional and causing bodily injury, resisting arrest and providing false information to implicate another, according to court records.

