A Barton resident will appear June 30 in Orleans County Court on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident.
At approximately 7:30 a.m. on April 18, hours, an employee of EM Brown & Sons Hardware, located at 169 Main St. in Barton, reported its chain-link dog kennel, along with a guide wire for a utility pole had been damaged overnight. Investigation revealed the vehicle, a green Chevrolet truck bearing Vermont Registration 385A726 had crashed into the kennel and guide wire and caused the damage.
The vehicle was located and the owner/operator, Dominick Tanner, 23, advised he had crashed the night prior at about 10:30 p.m. Tanner was issued a citation to appear in court at a later date.
