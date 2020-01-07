Barton Man Cited For DUI, Police Say

Scott Dickman, 28, of Barton, was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence Jan. 3 in Barton. According to Vermont State Police, Dickman was stopped on Main Street around 6:30 p.m. and subsequently taken into custody when troopers said they detected indicators of impairment.
Dickman was transported to the VSP Derby barracks and cited to appear in Orleans County Superior Court Jan. 21.
