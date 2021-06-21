BARTON, Vt. (AP) — Speed was likely a factor in a fatal motorcycle crash in Barton on Sunday, Vermont State Police said.
Jason Eastman, 39, of Barton, was driving a motorcycle Sunday afternoon on Barton Orleans Road when he went off the road and was thrown from the motorcycle and hit a utility pole, police said. Eastman was wearing a helmet.
He was taken by ambulance to North Country Hospital in Newport where he died of his injuries, police said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.