BARTON, Vt. (AP) — Speed was likely a factor in a fatal motorcycle crash in Barton on Sunday, Vermont State Police said.

Jason Eastman, 39, of Barton, was driving a motorcycle Sunday afternoon on Barton Orleans Road when he went off the road and was thrown from the motorcycle and hit a utility pole, police said. Eastman was wearing a helmet.

He was taken by ambulance to North Country Hospital in Newport where he died of his injuries, police said.

