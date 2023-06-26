Barton Man Indicted For Sexual Assault Against Child

A Barton man is charged with sexually assaulting a child, and residents face counts for drug possession in the June round of felony indictments handed up by a grand jury at Grafton Superior Court.
James Bean, 50, of Littleton, was indicted on a Class B felony count of possessing methamphetamine on Oct. 29 in Plymouth.
Destin Butler, 27, of Farmington, was indicted on a Class A felony count of negligent homicide DUI. On Aug. 6 on River Road in Bath, prosecutors said Butler was under the influence of an intoxicating liquor and/or controlled drug when Butler drove a 2019 BMW on River Road and caused the death of Brianna M. Eldredge after crashing the car into a tree.
Ronald W. Morris Jr., 39, of Lyman, was indicted on a Class B felony count of possessing fentanyl on March 19 in Sugar Hill.
Nicholas J. Quimby, 34, of Lancaster, was indicted on a Class A felony count of possessing the controlled drug buprenorphine on Aug. 4 in North Haverhill and a Class B felony count of unlawful delivery of articles prohibited for possessing the drug while an inmate at the Grafton County House of Corrections.
Lauren Scott, 34, of Lancaster, was indicted on a Class B felony count of unlawful delivery of articles prohibited for delivering the controlled drug gabapentin to Quimby while he was an inmate.
Garrett Thibault, 52, of Barton, Vt., was indicted on a special class felony count of aggravated felonious sexual assault and Class B felony count of felonious sexual assault carrying extended terms of imprisonment. Between 2011 and 2015 in Woodsville, prosecutors said Thibault sexually assaulted a child.
