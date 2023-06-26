Barton Man Indicted For Sexual Assault Against Child
Grafton County Courthouse and Department of Corrections.

A Barton man is charged with sexually assaulting a child, and residents face counts for drug possession in the June round of felony indictments handed up by a grand jury at Grafton Superior Court.

James Bean, 50, of Littleton, was indicted on a Class B felony count of possessing methamphetamine on Oct. 29 in Plymouth.

