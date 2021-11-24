Vermont State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a Barton man who has been missing for more than week.
Michael Carkin, 62, has not been seen or heard from since the evening on Nov. 15, according to a report from Det. Tpr. Jason Danielsen and Tpr. Chad Weikel.
His last known whereabouts were in the Barton area.
Police say the incident is not considered suspicious but there are concerns for Carkin’s welfare. Anyone with knowledge of Carkin’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Derby State Police Barracks at 802-334-8881.
