Shortly after state police reported that a Barton man had been missing for more than a week, the man was found dead in Willoughby Brook.

Michael Carkin, 62, had not been seen or heard from since the evening on Nov. 15, according to a report from Det. Tpr. Jason Danielsen and Tpr. Chad Weikel. About 11:20 a.m. on Wednesday he was found dead in the brook just south of Crystal Lake off Augur Hole Road in Barton.

State police reported that they do not suspect foul play, but the investigation continues. Carkin’s body was taken to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

