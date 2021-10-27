Vermont State Police reported Wednesday that a Barton man who was badly hurt in a motorcycle crash on Route 14 in Coventry on Saturday had died from the injuries he suffered in the crash.
Aaron Tisler, 61, of Barton, was riding a 1990 Honda motorcycle when he crashed into a guardrail after passing a tractor trailer. State police reported that Tisler was traveling at a high rate of speed prior to the crash.
Emergency personnel took Tisler to North Country Hospital in Newport. He then was transferred to University of Vermont Medical Center. At the time, police reported Tisler’s injuries were life-threatening.
Authorities learned on Wednesday that Tisler had died.
