Barton Moves Polling Station Due To COVID-19

A youngster casts his ballot in Coventry during a mock election in November 2018. In person voting this year will involve masks and social distancing. And each voter will need to use their mailed ballot this year. (File Photo)

BARTON — The pandemic will have yet another impact on elections, this time in the town of Barton.

Town Clerk Kristin Atwood announced Friday morning that the town cannot hold the presidential election at its usual polling station at Lake Region Union High School because COVID-19 restrictions won’t allow it.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments