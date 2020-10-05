BARTON — Three residents appeared before the Board of Selectmen at the board’s Oct. 1 meeting to ask board members, Ken Mitchell-Eby, Lenny Zenonos and Jeff Cota to reduce the speed on LeBlanc Road.

According to minutes from the meeting, Tom Lowell, Dan Lowell and Gerard LeBlanc brought their concerns, with Tom Lowell stating that Lake Region Road and the Irasburg side of Burton Hill Road is 35-miles-per-hour. He said cars have a tendency to fly down that road at an alarming speed. Zenonos stated that it might be a good idea for Lowell to gather his neighbors and get them to talk to Jennifer Harlow Jacobs, the new sheriff of Orleans County, with any information they can put together.

