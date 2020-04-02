BARTON — Ken Mitchell-Eby was appointed selectman at the Barton Select Board’s March 27 meeting.

Selectman Lenny Zenonos stated he had reviewed the resumes for both parties interested in the position, and knows both parties personally. He went on to say that he believes Mitchell-Eby is better suited for the position because of his extensive knowledge of the town’s ongoing situations. Zenonos stated that the reason for the emergency meeting was because of the current situation with the COVID-19 virus, and if something were to happen to one of the two Select Board members, the only things that could be done would be paying bills and payrolls until another board member is appointed.

