Barton Select Board Fires ZA Croteau

BARTON - Embattled Zoning Administrator Joyce Croteau was fired effective Friday by the select board.
The town clerk’s office confirmed that they received notice from the select board on Friday that Croteau was not an employee of the town effective Friday.
Croteau, who has been the subject of complaints by members of the select board for more than a year over her budget, and more recently time cards, work product and other issues, said Wednesday she will make a full statement soon about the board’s decision.
“I would most certainly like to comment on the board’s rushed decision to fire me,” Croteau stated Wednesday afternoon.
“I will certainly be making a statement in the near future,” Croteau said, adding that she could not comment in more detail as of press time.
“I will say I am not surprised. I did not receive a fair hearing. The board had already made up its mind. It didn’t deliberate; it just signed (town attorney Brian) Monaghan’s document.”
Selectmen Lenny Zenonos and Ken Mitchell-Eby had pressed Croteau in the past two months to respond to their complaints, saying her lack of responses was insubordination.
Croteau is the wife of former long-time Selectman Bob Croteau. Croteau did not run again after being under fire by Zenonos and Mitchell-Eby before he joined the board.
They reduced her hourly pay, increased the number of hours she was to work, changed her work schedule without asking if she could work those hours and hired an alternate zoning administrator, Brent Shafer, to fill in for her whenever she did not respond to a request for service from anyone within 48 hours.
They then voted to put Croteau on paid leave pending a pre-termination hearing on May 21. They appointed Shafer, a former ZA, to fill in while Croteau was on leave.
During the hearing, Mitchell-Eby presented his arguments and evidence of insubordination, answering questions by the town’s attorney, Brian Monaghan.
Croteau gave her own statements and evidence with the assistance of her attorney Paul Gillies. He argued that the board had acted outside of a legal meeting.
Because Mitchell-Eby was testifying in the hearing as the direct liaison for the board with Croteau, Zenonos and newly appointed Selectman Jeff Cota presided over the pre-termination hearing and reviewed filings by both attorneys. They deliberated and issued their decision Friday.
The board had recently appointed Cota to replace Doug Swanson, who had resigned before the conflict with Croteau reached a head due to other actions by Zenonos and Mitchell-Eby.
Croteau said she received what amounted to the proposed termination letter from Monaghan signed by the two selectmen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.