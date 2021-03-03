BARTON — Selectman Ken Mitchell-Eby won by three votes against a last-minute write-in challenger Tuesday.
Mitchell-Eby received 64 votes to 61 written in for Roy Gero.
Another candidate Denise McDowell received 15 in the Australian ballot election.
The race was a nail-biter, with town clerk Kristin Atwood at first reporting that Mitchell-Eby had been defeated by a couple of votes. But then after three hand-counted recounts, she confirmed that Mitchell-Eby had won.
In other Barton news, Jeff Cota was elected to the select board with 108 to 66 for McDowell.
Voters approved budgets and articles on the ballot and voted to allow a retail store to seek a cannabis license in Barton.
