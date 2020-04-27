BARTON - Selectman Doug Swanson resigned Monday saying other selectmen tried to stop him from talking to residents and others involved in town government.
The announcement came after a special meeting Monday, when the select board voted to reduce the pay of the zoning administrator and hired an “alternate” to step in without warning.
The select board will hold another special meeting Wednesday at 9 a.m. in the town office and by remote video or teleconference to fill the vacancy.
Swanson is the latest selectman to step down or not run again in recent years marked by person conflicts and disputes over policy.
And the dispute between Zoning Administrator Joyce Croteau, wife of former long-time Selectman Bob Croteau, and current board members Lenny Zenonos and Ken Mitchel-Eby has been ongoing.
Zenonos and Mitchel-Eby voted to reduce her pay from $20 an hour to $13.58 effective immediately. Swanson voted no.
They changed and added work hours, some of which Croteau said she cannot work, and hired former Zoning Administrator Brent Shafer as the alternate zoning administrator.
The select board voted to require Croteau to respond to requests for zoning information within 48 hours of receipt of the requests. If she does not, the board voted to have Mitchel-Eby call in Shafer to handle it.
Any more insubordination would lead to disciplinary action and possible termination, Zenonos told Croteau.
Different Dispute
Swanson said he resigned not over the zoning administrator but over recent decisions by the other two selectmen which he said would restrict his duty as an elected selectman.
Two weeks ago, Selectmen Lenny Zenonos and Ken Mitchel-Eby voted to designate Mitchel-Eby as the only selectman that residents should reach out to if they had a question or a problem, over Swanson’s objections.
That decision “limited my ability to do what I thought my job was,” Swanson said in an interview after Monday’s meeting.
He said he thought that “anybody in town should talk to any selectman they wanted.”
Swanson said he understood he could talk to residents or those with interests that the select board should know, but then Swanson said he would have to report that conversation to Mitchel-Eby, not bring it directly to the board.
Swanson said he told Zenonos and Mitchel-Eby last week that he would resign. Swanson said Mitchel-Eby asked him to stay on the board until COVID-19 eased.
Then Swanson said Zenonos told him Friday that several other people are willing to serve.
Swanson said he wanted to point out that everyone he has worked with has the town’s best interests at heart, even though they disagree.
“I was going to make the comment that I refuse to work” under those conditions, he said. But in the end he said it was easier to resign.
He said “that would have created more controversy for a town that’s suffering from too much controversy.”
He did criticize Zenonos and Mitchel-Eby for apparently sharing information and planning actions before meetings, including the meeting about Croteau.
“I just figured there was a lot of communicating going on that I wan’t involved in,” Swanson said.
“Lenny said ‘We decided … ’ and I don’t remember ‘We deciding anything.’”
Battle With Croteau
Monday’s meeting on tele and video conference, with selectmen at the town office in masks, was scheduled to discuss Croteau’s work, with selectmen voting to go into executive session on personnel.
Croteau, on telephone, said she wanted the discussion in public so reporters could listen in.
Mitchel-Eby read a list of complaints that selectmen said were grounds for subordination. Croteau responded, denying and refuting complaints that she wouldn’t provide passwords, didn’t respond to a request from a citizen for aid, and wasn’t doing her job.
She said that she answers to the select board not to the town clerk, even though the town clerk had been designated the person to get passwords from Croteau.
She called one of the accusations “totally false, totally inaccurate. I did my duty as required.”
She asked if the board posted the position of alternate ZA. Zenonos said he didn’t think that is required in the town’s hiring policy.
Communications were difficult, with part of what Mitchel-Eby said garbled and Croteau talking in her defense at length and then Zenonos and Mitchel-Eby were raising their voices trying to interject or ask questions of her. Swanson said during the meeting that it was difficult to conduct such a serious conversation under these conditions.
In the end, Zenonos stopped the proceeding, saying they would send her the questions and ask her to respond in writing.
