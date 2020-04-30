Barton Selectmen Suspend Zoning Administrator With Pay Pending Termination Hearing

BARTON — The Barton Select Board voted to suspend Zoning Administrator Joyce Croteau with pay pending a termination hearing on May 21 at 10 a.m.
Selectmen Lenny Zenonos and Ken Mitchell-Eby voted for the motion that said the suspension is for “refusal to follow the directives of the board. Specifically, refusing to immediately change the email recovery data to the town’s account, refusal to hold office hours Tuesday as directed,” according to the motion made by Mitchell-Eby and seconded by Zenonos.
“The board has had no communication from the ZA with regard to either matter,” the motion stated.
This and other actions came at an emergency meeting on Thursday afternoon that lasted about 10 minutes, with the selectmen in the room, Croteau and others by teleconference and others on Zoom.
Croteau acknowledged her presence but made no comment.
The selectmen have battled with Croteau over her work as zoning administrator, questioning her time sheets, her work hours, her responses to citizen requests for zoning assistance and other issues.
She is the wife of former long-time Selectman Bob Croteau, who opted not to run again in March after years of ongoing disputes with Zenonos as a former selectman, and Mitchel-Eby who, as a resident, was highly critical of actions by both Croteaus.
At a special meeting on Monday, the select board cut Croteau’s pay from $20 an hour to $13.58 and ordered her to work extra hours at times different than her usual Tuesday morning hours, some of which she said she could not do. They also, on Monday, named Brent Shafer as alternate zoning administrator, to fill in when requested by Mitchell-Eby if Croteau did not respond to requests for zoning assistance within 48 hours.
The board on Thursday directed Shafer to step in as acting zoning administrator while the board pursues the termination process.
And the board hired attorney Brian Monaghan to “proceed on the town’s behalf for the remainder of these proceedings.”
The board voted to order Croteau to immediately turn over her town office key and any documents that belong to the town.
They also voted to ask Town Clerk Kristin Atwood to change the zoning administrator password and give it to Shafer, and also ask Atwood to change the town website to include the contact information for Shafer and to direct all zoning matters to Shafer.
The board voted to ask the clerk to post the changes in the newspaper of record and any other location she deems necessary.
Mitchell-Eby said they contacted Monaghan as an attorney specializing in employment issues on the suggestion of the Vermont League of Cities and Towns.
When asked why the selectmen called an emergency meeting rather than waiting until Tuesday morning’s regular meeting, Mitchell-Eby said that they had not received any communication from Croteau between Monday morning’s special meeting and a special meeting Wednesday morning.
They held the special meeting Wednesday to seek letters of interest to fill the vacancy left on the board by the resignation of Selectman Doug Swanson.
Zenonos and Mitchell-Eby said that they saw zoning applications and a check sitting on Croteau’s desk when they were in the town office Wednesday. They said they knew that Croteau didn’t work the hours on Tuesday afternoon and evening they assigned to her.
Zenonos said an application for zoning should not be held up.
Swanson said he resigned, not because of the conflict with Croteau, although he regretted that. He said he resigned because he did not think that the select board should designate Mitchell-Eby as the only liaison between the board and residents.
He said as an elected selectman, he should be able to interact with constituents.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.