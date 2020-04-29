Barton Selectmen To Meet Again Thursday About ZA

BARTON — The Select Board will reopen the issue of the Barton zoning administrator again at an emergency meeting Thursday at 4 p.m., and is expected to continue discussing concerns about her job performance.
The two remaining selectmen on the board are also seeking people interested in replacing Doug Swanson, who resigned from the board on Monday citing his own concerns with Selectmen Lenny Zenonos and Ken Mitchel-Eby.
The selectmen called for Thursday’s emergency meeting on Wednesday.
At a special meeting Monday morning, the board cut the hourly pay for ZA Joyce Croteau, changed and lengthened her work hours, and hired an “alternate” zoning administrator to step in as requested by the board.
Zenonos and Mitchel-Eby challenged Croteau’s time sheets, alleged lack of response to inquiries by citizens and selectmen, and had other complaints.
Zenonos told Croteau that she would face disciplinary action and possible termination if she did not follow work requirements.
Croteau, wife of former long-time Selectman Bob Croteau, disputed some of the complaints at Monday’s meeting and was expected to do more of that in writing afterward.
The board changed Croteau’s hourly wage from $20 to $13.58. The board required that she work into the evening on Tuesdays and again for a few hours on Fridays.
Croteau said she did not think she could work those hours.
The board hired former ZA Brent Shafer as the alternate. The board voted to require that Croteau respond to requests for information by citizens within 48 hours. If she does not, Mitchel-Eby, the board’s designated liaison to the zoning administrator, would call in Shafer to handle that particular request.
Thursday’s meeting will again by by Zoom, with selectmen expected to be in the town office conference room but others joining remotely.
Seeking Candidates
The selectmen held a special meeting Wednesday morning to decide how to fill the vacancy left by Swanson’s resignation.
The board voted to ask anyone interested in the position to submit letters of interest by 4 p.m. Monday to the town office at 34 Main St. or by email to to bartontown@comcast.net.
Applicants will be considered at the regular Tuesday select board meeting at 9 a.m. at the Barton Town Office.
