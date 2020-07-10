BARTON - Selectmen this week decided that all organizations seeking appropriations at town meeting will need signed petitions as usual - despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
Two organizations, Orleans County Citizens Advocacy and Orleans Essex VNA and Hospice, sent letters to the select board seeking waivers of the requirement for petitions to get on the town meeting ballot in March.
Both organizations refer to the pandemic as a reason why they should not be required to seek signatures to put an appropriations article before voters, according to the unofficial minutes of Tuesday’s meeting.
Requiring signatures on a petition represents support of the request for funding from citizens, Selectman Lenny Zenonos stated, according to the minutes.
Waiving that requirement would mean that voters are not involved in the process of deciding which organization should be on the town meeting ballot, he said.
Even though it is July, and town meeting is months away, Zenonos said it’s not too early to make that request.
He also said that if the select board votes to give a waiver to these two organizations, the board would have to grant a waiver to all the others that might want to seek an appropriation from voters, according to the minutes.
The select board passed over the request.
In other business, the select board moved the regular meetings from Tuesday mornings to Thursday mornings.
Zenonos said that Tuesdays were difficult for him, and Selectman Jeff Cota supported the idea of having meetings on Thursdays.
The board voted to set the regularly scheduled meetings for the first and third Thursdays of each month at 9 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.