Barton Village Hires Consultants For Electric Dept.

The Village of Barton Trustees voted unanimously on June 13 to engage the services of Energy and Environment Solutions, LLC (EES) of Randolph, Vt., to assist the trustees with interim management of the village electric department. The agreement calls for EES to identify and make recommendations to the trustees about short, medium and long-term needs to ensure that the Electric Department continues effectively and is strengthened for the future.
“We are pleased to receive the knowledgeable assistance of EES in helping the village manage the ongoing needs of the electric department, and plan for the future of the utility to ensure services to the community continue to be strong,” said Nate Sicard, chair of the board of trustees.
The principals of the work are Patricia Richards and Christopher Recchia, who will be engaged for approximately 20 to 30 hours each week for an expected 10-12 month period. Richards was GM of Washington Electric Coop for eight years until her retirement in 2021. Recchia was commissioner of the Public Service Department from 2013-2017.
“Chris and I are delighted to be able to help Barton Electric Department and the trustees during this time of challenge and transition” said Patty Richards. “We look forward to developing options for the trustees that will enable them to ensure the customers of Barton Electric Department are well served into the future.”
The service needs were identified following the effort to sell the utility to Vermont Electric Cooperative earlier in the year. That proposal was voted down by the community, and so these services are intended to provide interim management support. “Excellent customer service and cost-effective reliability of the electric utility are the key qualities we want Barton Electric to continue to offer, and this contract with EES provides the very experienced professional services of Patty and Chris to help us make that happen” said Sicard.
