Barton Voters Eliminate Listers Office, Elect McDowell To Select Board

Barton voters handled the town’s municipal business during Tuesday night’s annual meeting, passing the select board and highway budgets and electing a new select board member.
The meeting was a return to an entire floor meeting for Barton following a vote to change from its hybrid model last year. Barton had previously decided elections and ballot questions by Australian ballot and handled money matters from the floor. The change to a floor meeting was decided by a wide margin last year in a vote conducted by Australian ballot, noted Town Clerk Kristin Atwood.
Barton residents elected Dee McDowell to the select board in a paper ballot over fellow nominee Jeff Como. McDowell received 47 votes to Como’s 36, with 3 write-ins and one spoiled. McDowell replaces departing board member and former chair Lenny Zenonos, who did not seek re-election.
The town passed the selectman’s budget request of $585,174.83. The voters also approved the highway budget request of $893,963.14, up from last year’s approved $592,359.94, with no discussion, said Atwood.
The voters also approved a request to fund the town’s libraries with an appropriation of $19,500 each, matching last year’s amount, after rejecting a proposed amendment from the floor to increase the amount to $25,000 each.
The town also approved a warrant article that called for the elimination of the lister’s office in favor of utilizing the services of professional assessors to set property values in Barton.
The voters also approved all special appropriation requests, ranging from $150 for Green Up Day to $12,000 each for Glover-Barton Area Senior Services and Crystal Lake Preservation Association.
Atwood said the floor meeting was at times contentious and lasted about two hours. Turnout was about 90 voters from a checklist of over 2,154 on the checklist, which Atwood said was “abysmal” but noted it was about 25 voters higher than at previous floor meetings.
