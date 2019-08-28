Vermont State Police accused April Lane, 38, of Barton, of driving on a criminally suspended license Aug. 17.
According to troopers, Lane was stopped at 4:35 p.m. on Crawford Road. During the stop, they determined her license was under suspension, say police. Lane was later cited to appear in Orleans County Superior Court Sept. 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.