Barton Woman Charged With Federal Drug Crimes Allegedly Connected To “La Familia”

BARTON – A Barton woman has been arrested on federal drug charges after authorities say she allowed her home to host two dangerous drug dealers who are gang members and suspected of physical and sexual assaults on local women.
Erika J. Desormeaux, 36, of 2227 Maple Hill Road was jailed Wednesday pending an initial hearing in U.S. District Court in Burlington on Thursday afternoon, records show.
A substantial quantity of suspected cocaine was seized from her residence during the early morning raid. Investigators also confiscated multiple loaded firearms from various rooms at the home, including a privately made assault rifle, a Mossberg 702 .22-caliber rifle, a Ruger LCPII handgun, and a shotgun.
Meanwhile the nationwide search for Nathaniel Jamal Jones, 36, and Jermaine R. Douchette, 42, both formerly of Springfield, Mass. continues, authorities said.
Investigators learned the two suspects had fled the residence during the night.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said both men are considered dangerous and Douchette has a homicide conviction.
Douchette has been identified as a member of the “LaFamilia” a nationwide gang with a strong presence in Holyoke, Mass., where he was born and raised, the ATF said.
Douchette has convictions for both manslaughter and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon that netted him a 9-to-12-year prison term in January 2008, the ATF said. The charges appear reduced from a 2006 murder charge.
Douchette has been the subject of at least five civil restraining orders obtained by four women between 2000 and 2021 in Massachusetts, records show. He also has a pending assault and battery case from July in Springfield, Mass., the ATF said.
Jones, who also uses three other names including Nathaniel Lavalle, has a six-point star and the letters OGC, which stands for Org. Gang Crip, on his left hand, records show. Jones also has listed gang affiliations for the Crips and the Eastern Ave Boys, the ATF said.
Jones has convictions in Hampden (Mass.) Superior Court for distribution of cocaine in both 2006 and 2009, but the latter case was vacated in 2018. He has pending charges in Springfield, Mass. District Court for drug distribution, assault with a dangerous weapon and a firearm violation, records show.
The Vermont case
All three defendants are named in a criminal complaint that they conspired to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine, fentanyl and crack cocaine in Orleans County from Aug. 22 until this week.
Multiple drug purchases in Orleans County were obtained from Jones, also known as “J.J.” and Douchette, also known as “Bear,” during the more than two-month investigation, records show.
ATF Special Agent Tam Vieth filed an elaborate 30-page affidavit outlining the reported criminal drug trafficking, assaults on local women and unlawful attempts to buy guns.
Desormeaux allowed her two co-defendants to use her residence for storing and distributing drugs, said Vieth, who focuses on Northeast Kingdom drug and gun cases.
The Northern Vermont Drug Task Force, with help from a couple of confidential informants looking to assist law enforcement, made a series of drug buys from the suspects that were outlined in the affidavit.
As part of an offshoot of the drug case, the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department investigated claims of firearms being purchased by non-felons on behalf of felons, who are prohibited from buying or possessing guns under federal law, Vieth noted.
Desormeaux attempted to buy a Glock .40-caliber handgun from Wright’s Enterprises in Newport on June 23 by claiming the gun was for her, Vieth said. He wrote Desormeaux also claimed she was not an unlawful user of drugs or addicted to controlled substances. The sale was never completed that day.
Orleans County Sheriff Jennifer Harlow subsequently communicated with Desormeaux about the attempted purchase and the suspect admitted she had bought a 9-mm handgun on June 16 at the request of another person, who traded fentanyl for the firearm, the affidavit said. Desormeaux claimed it was her first time secretly buying a firearm for another person, Vieth said.
The investigation also revealed that Douchette and Amber Cote of Barton went to Green Mountain Sporting Goods in Irasburg on Jan. 20. They looked at two firearms and Douchette handled both before settling on a Springfield Armory XDS, the affidavit said.
The sale was delayed and Douchette and Cote returned on Jan. 24 to pick up the weapon. The store clerk checked with ATF about the status of the sale and after handing the phone to Cote, Vieth invited her to meet with ATF at the state police barracks in Derby.
Instead, Cote hung up the phone and she departed quickly with Douchette, the store clerk reported.
Attacks on women
Harlow, the county sheriff, said a Family Social Worker indicated a woman reported Desormeaux had told five men at her home about Aug. 12 that the unnamed woman had been “snitching” about their activities.
The woman subsequently reported the men held her down and physically and sexually assaulted her, Vieth said. Desormeaux looked through the woman’s phone during the assault, the affidavit said.
The woman said Desormeaux and Douchette threatened to duct tape her mouth, shove her into a trunk of a car, and transport her to Connecticut, Vieth said. The victim said she had been taken with another woman to Hartford by “Bear” and that while she was there, they had been subjected to human trafficking by forced prostitution, the affidavit aid.
In another case, Douchette and Jones appeared linked to a reported kidnapping and aggravated assault of a second woman on Oct. 13, records show. The woman was admitted to North Country Hospital and said she was assaulted at a residence that she said was on “Maple Lane” in Barton.
The second woman reported she was forced into a car at gunpoint by Douchette and Jones and was taken to a Barton home where she was punched in the head, kicked, pistol-whipped and beat with a metal object and a 2-by-4 piece of wood, court records show. She said she was not willing to give a full statement because she was in fear for her safety and her family.
State Trooper Logan Miller said he was able to clearly see multiple injuries, including a large egg-sized black and blue wound over her right eye that caused it to swell shut.
The woman said Jones and Douchette threatened to kill her while she was at the residence, Vieth wrote.
She said at least two other people were at the residence, Daniel Peters and Tyler Norris, but they did not provide any relief and help to her, Vieth reported.
During the raid on Wednesday, a couple of local residents wanted on state charges were taken into custody at the house by federal, state, county and local authorities.
Among them was Peters, 27, who was wanted on an assault charge, police said.
Douchette got his street name “Bear” because he has a bear claw tattooed to his right cheek, records show.
He was in a Vermont-registered southbound van on Interstate 91 when it was pulled over near Holyoke, Mass. by state police on Sept. 28. The Dodge Grand Caravan was driven by Ronald Morin of Glover and contained Douchette and Jammie Cassidy of Glover, police said.
It turned out Morin had pending arrest warrants, his license was suspended and he had drug paraphernalia, state police said. Douchette claimed ownership for the van.
The state trooper saw a gray key-lock safe on the floor near where Cassidy was sitting, Vieth wrote. Douchette had a bracelet on his left wrist with two keys that appeared to go to the safe, but he denied ownership of the safe and said the keys were to his house, Vieth wrote.
The keys were impounded and when tried on the safe it open, Vieth said. A .40-caliber handgun with a loaded magazine, about $2,550 in cash, marijuana and ammunition were seized from the safe, the affidavit said.
Vieth said that based on his professional experience and training, the transporting of a large amount of currency with a firearm from Vermont to Massachusetts was consistent with drug trafficking.
Douchette was later charged with illegal possession of a firearm, among other offenses, records show.
Harlow said the sheriff’s department is continuing its fight against property and violent crime stemming from ongoing drug trafficking in Orleans County.
“Drug addiction and the often-violent drug dealers taking advantage of our community have a perilous impact on all of us. It is important for us to collaborate to fight dangerous drugs and to keep firearms out of the hands of those who would do harm with them,” she said.
Paul Massock, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the ATF Boston Field Division, agreed.
“We know that violence and drug trafficking are frequently associated with each other,” he said. “By working with our local, state, and federal partners in operations like the one today, ATF is one step closer toward reversing the devastating trends of overdoses and drug-related violence threatening Vermont.”
