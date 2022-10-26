Barton Woman Charged With Federal Drug Crimes Allegedly Connected To “La Familia”
2227 Maple Hill Road, Barton. (Google maps)

BARTON – A Barton woman has been arrested on federal drug charges after authorities say she allowed her home to host two dangerous drug dealers who are gang members and suspected of physical and sexual assaults on local women.

Erika J. Desormeaux, 36, of 2227 Maple Hill Road was jailed Wednesday pending an initial hearing in U.S. District Court in Burlington on Thursday afternoon, records show.

