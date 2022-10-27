Barton Woman Held On Federal Drug Charges
Buy Now

2227 Maple Hill Road, Barton. (Google maps)

BURLINGTON – A Barton woman, who authorities say played host in her home to two dangerous gang members involved in drug and gun cases, will remain in federal custody for the time being.

Erika J. Desormeaux, 36, of 2227 Maple Hill Road appeared briefly for her initial hearing in U.S. District Court in Burlington on Thursday afternoon.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments