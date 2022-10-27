Barton Woman Held On Federal Drug Charges

BURLINGTON – A Barton woman, who authorities say played host in her home to two dangerous gang members involved in drug and gun cases, will remain in federal custody for the time being.
Erika J. Desormeaux, 36, of 2227 Maple Hill Road appeared briefly for her initial hearing in U.S. District Court in Burlington on Thursday afternoon.
Defense lawyer Natasha Sen of Middlebury said her client would not fight the government’s motion for her to be detained. Sen told Magistrate Judge Kevin J. Doyle that she hoped to return to court shortly with a plan for Desormeaux to get into residential drug treatment followed by an aftercare program.
Desormeaux was allowed remain seated throughout the court hearing because she was not feeling well. Desormeaux, who admitted to being a fentanyl user during a post-arrest interview, had been in custody since a 6 a.m. Wednesday raid at her home. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Vermont Drug Task Force, Orleans County Sheriff’s Department, along with several assisting agencies participated.
“I’ll make it through,” Desormeaux responded when Doyle asked if she was o.k. during the hearing.
Lasher wrote in court papers he wanted Desormeaux detained because she is a serious danger to herself and the community and also a major risk to flee to avoid prosecution. He noted the danger of mixing cocaine, fentanyl and guns and “given her willingness to acquire and distribute controlled substances and traffic firearms to sustain her own consumption.”
Lasher said Desormeaux’s “criminal conduct in this case was long-standing. The United States is unaware of the defendant being employed or having any legitimate income stream that would be disrupted if she fled. She has contacts in other states through her drug-trafficking connections, suggesting she would be able to depart this district and continue her activities elsewhere with relative ease,” he wrote in his detention motion.
Doyle set a probable cause hearing for Nov. 10 unless a federal grand jury indicts Desormeaux in the interim.
Desormeaux and the two gang members are named in a criminal complaint that they knowingly and intentionally conspired to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine, fentanyl and crack cocaine in Orleans County from Aug. 22 until this week.
Federal authorities said the nationwide search for Nathaniel Jamal Jones, 36, and Jermaine R. Douchette, 42, both formerly of Springfield, Mass. continues. They both fled the residence several hours before the joint raid, investigators said.
A substantial quantity of suspected cocaine was seized from her residence during the early morning raid. Investigators also confiscated multiple loaded firearms from various rooms at the home, including a privately made assault rifle, a Mossberg 702 .22-caliber rifle, a Ruger LCPII handgun, and a shotgun.
The ATF said both men are considered dangerous and Douchette has a homicide conviction.
Douchette has been identified as a member of the “LaFamilia” a nationwide gang with a strong presence in Holyoke, Mass., where he was born and raised, the ATF said.
Jones, who also uses three other names including Nathaniel Lavalle, has a six-point star and the letters OGC, which stands for Org. Gang Crip, on his left hand, records show. Jones also has listed gang affiliations for the Crips and the Eastern Ave Boys, the ATF said.
The drug task force made multiple drug purchases in Orleans County from Jones, also known as “J.J.” and Douchette, also known as “Bear,” during the more than two-month investigation, court records note.
ATF Special Agent Tam Vieth filed an elaborate 30-page affidavit outlining the reported criminal drug trafficking, unlawful attempts to buy guns and at least one sexual assault and one aggravated assault with a firearm on local women by the two male co-defendants.
Desormeaux had played host at her home for at least a few months to her two co-defendants, who used it for storing and distributing drugs, Vieth said in court papers.
As part of an offshoot of the drug case, the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department investigated reports of firearms being purchased by non-felons, including Desormeaux, on behalf of felons at a couple of local gun shops, Vieth said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.