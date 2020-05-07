BARTON — Selectmen and zoning administrator Joyce Croteau traded demands this week about their decision to put her on paid leave last week pending a termination hearing on accusations of insubordination.
The select board had voted April 27 to cut Croteau’s pay from $20 an hour to $13.58, increase her work hours, demand that she provide prompt communication with requests for information and hired an alternate zoning administrator to handle cases that they deemed she had not tackled promptly.
Then on April 30 they began the process of a termination hearing, finding that she was insubordinate for not providing documents, password and answers about her actions. They named former Zoning Administrator Brent Shafer as the acting ZA while putting Croteau on paid leave.
They voted to hold a pre-termination hearing with Croteau on May 21 at 10 a.m.
At Tuesday’s regular meeting, with some participants using Zoom remote access, Croteau asked according to meeting minutes that the select board to turn over the new email account password to her, restore her previous pay scale, give her control of setting her own office hours and stop requiring detailed time sheets.
Last week, she accused the selectmen of holding illegal meetings. On Tuesday, she made a public records request for all correspondence between Selectmen Lenny Zenonos and Ken Mitchell-Eby and Town Clerk Kristin Atwood and any other individual they were relying on as administrative assistant since March 1, minutes show.
Zenonos asked Croteau to make her requests in writing.
Mitchell-Eby said that Shafer was “doing a great job of assisting the public” answering phone calls and communicating with permit requests and had issued six permits and a certificate of completion, according to the minutes.
He had also suggested that they needed to change the new office hours to accommodate time for site visits.
The selectmen set the hours issue aside until the termination process is complete, minutes show.
They also appointed Jeff Cota as the new selectman to replace Doug Swanson who became the latest selectman to resign from the board last week. He cited a dispute with Zenonos and Mitchell-Eby over how he could interact with residents.
In an email sent out Thursday to Croteau, and shared with her attorney, fellow selectmen and local reporters, Mitchell-Eby said he wanted to “memorialize” the reasons for holding a pretermination hearing on May 21.
“As a town employee, you are required to follow the select board’s directives. Refusal to comply with those directives — or refusal to answer select board questions or to communicate with the select board — constitutes insubordination,” Mitchell-Eby wrote.
He restated the complaints he raised last week about Croteau’s work and alleged insubordination, from not providing a password required of all town employees for town-owned equipment, to not allowing the town clerk access to the zoning administrator’s email account and not filling out detailed time sheets.
He also told Croteau that she had “attempted to direct the town clerk’s work. On April 21, 2020, you sent her an email demanding that she stop handing out applications or rendering other assistance to town residents.
“This directive would cause unnecessary inefficiencies, and it conflicts with the select board’s request that the town clerk continue this practice. More to the point, you have no authority to direct the town clerk’s work, and your attempts to do so constitute insubordination,” Mitchell-Eby wrote.
“The pretermination hearing will be held at 10 a.m. on May 21, 2020, by Zoom.
“As we approach the date of the hearing, I will send you an electronic invite to the Zoom session. At that pretermination meeting, you will have the opportunity to respond to the issues raised in this letter, and to provide the select board with whatever information you believe is helpful for it to reach a decision regarding your employment.
“You are entitled to be represented by counsel of your own choosing, at your own expense. Upon consideration of all the evidence, the select board will determine whether it is in the town’s best interest to terminate your employment.
“Until that pretermination hearing, I reiterate the select board’s directive that you immediately turn in your key to the town offices, and turn in any and all town records in your possession.
“Should you fail to do so, your refusal will be a further violation of select board directives, and may result in legal action against you,” Mitchell-Eby concluded.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.