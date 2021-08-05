A Newbury man charged with aggravated assault with a baseball bat seems to want people to think he’s a low-grade hitman for hire.
That’s according to court documents related to the felony charge filed against Christopher F. Carle, 45.
Carle failed to appear for arraignment on the charge in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday. Judge Michael J. Harris did not issue an arrest warrant for Carle but instead issued a judicial summons for Carle to appear for a re-scheduled arraignment on Aug. 9 at 9 a.m.
Caledonia Superior Court
Carle is accused of assaulting Groton resident John Faucette, 36, with a bat at 8:34 p.m. on May 5 at 100 Tinkham Road in Groton.
According to an affidavit filed by Vermont State Police Tpr. Jonathan Duncan, Carle told Faucette that he was “sent by someone to move him out of the neighborhood.”
Faucette, who was not injured in the incident, told police that Carle had come to his house saying he needed a ride to a gas station.
“I exit out my front door, go to walk out to the car and I see him holding a bat like he’s going to swing it,” wrote Faucette in a sworn written statement he gave to police. “He says it’s for bears…I tell him to put the gas can and the bat in the car. As I turn to go for the driver door he tries to hit me with the bat.”
Faucette told police he grabbed the bat and pushed Carle away.
“He then swings the bat at me again,” said Faucette. “I’m able to get the bat and run for the front door telling my wife to call the cops.”
Police said they were able to identify the alleged assailant as registered Newbury sex offender Christopher Franklin Carle, 45, using witness information and security video at the scene. Police were unable to immediately locate Carle even after going to his Route 5 residence and knocking on his door.
“We knocked on the door a few times and no one answered,” wrote Tpr. Duncan in his report. “While knocking, someone inside the apartment proceeded to shut the lights off but not answer the door.”
But then police caught a break two days later when Tpr. Duncan arrested Carle for suspicion of drunken driving.
“Throughout the DUI processing Carle made comments about doing things to people for other people,” wrote Tpr. Duncan. “I observed a recent red mark on the right side of his head and when asked about it he stated that it had to do with the business he does for people. Carle was vague in the discussion and comments about causing harm to people for others.”
If convicted of the assault charge Carle faces a possible sentence of up to 15 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.