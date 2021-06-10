Bath Holds COVID-Delayed Town Meeting

Approximately 45 people attended the annual Town Meeting in Bath on Saturday.
The meeting was postponed from March due to COVID-19.
The purchase of a new Highway Department backhoe was passed, 32-2, and eight unopposed candidates were elected over the course of the 69-minute meeting.
Those candidates were as follows: Richard Walling, Moderator (2 years); Carmen Graham, Town Clerk/Tax Collector; Virginia Locke, Treasurer; William Minot II, Selectman (3 years); Jason Bergeron, Trustee of the Trust Funds (3 years); Casey Dunn and Brenda Long, Library Trustees (3 years); Stephen Whitney, Cemetery Commissioner (3 years); Roger Fournier, Auditor (1 year).
Outgoing Select Board Member Diana Ash was recognized for serving 25 years on the board.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.