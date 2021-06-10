Bath Holds COVID-Delayed Town Meeting
Bath Village School

Approximately 45 people attended the annual Town Meeting in Bath on Saturday.

The meeting was postponed from March due to COVID-19.

The purchase of a new Highway Department backhoe was passed, 32-2, and eight unopposed candidates were elected over the course of the 69-minute meeting.

Those candidates were as follows: Richard Walling, Moderator (2 years); Carmen Graham, Town Clerk/Tax Collector; Virginia Locke, Treasurer; William Minot II, Selectman (3 years); Jason Bergeron, Trustee of the Trust Funds (3 years); Casey Dunn and Brenda Long, Library Trustees (3 years); Stephen Whitney, Cemetery Commissioner (3 years); Roger Fournier, Auditor (1 year).

Outgoing Select Board Member Diana Ash was recognized for serving 25 years on the board.

