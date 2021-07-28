A Bath man is accused of punching his probation officer and two Vermont women with felony drug possession in the July round of indictments handed up by a grand jury at Grafton Superior Court.
Annabelle Brown, 41, of Whitefield, was indicted on a Class B felony count of possessing fentanyl on March 27 in Littleton.
Mackenzie R. Fox, 26, of Bethlehem, was indicted on a Class A felony count of theft by unauthorized taking.
Between Feb. 1, 2020, and Jan. 31, 2021, prosecutors said Fox stole money from Janet Fox when he used a Northern Lights Credit Union debit card belonging to Janet Fox and engaged in a scheme by which he made more than $1,500 in unauthorized ATM withdrawals from her account.
Benjamin Huckins, 27, of Colebrook, was indicted on a Class B felony count of possessing methamphetamine on Nov. 6 in Plymouth.
Jordan Michael Johnson, 31, of Wells River, was indicted on two Class B felony counts of possessing fentanyl and methamphetamine on March 15 in Lebanon.
Alexander W. Lantas, 47, of Lyman, was indicted on a Class B felony count of theft by unauthorized taking and a Class B felony count of criminal mischief.
On Feb. 3 in Lincoln, Lantas allegedly stole a catalytic converter valued at more than $1,000 from Jason Goodbout by removing it from Goodbout’s truck without permission and causing more than $1,500 in damage to the truck in the process.
Heather C. Martin, 30, of Lincoln, was indicted on a Class B felony count of unlawfully driving in Littleton on April 5 after being certified a habitual offender in June 2017 by the New Hampshire Department of Motor Vehicles, which revoked her driver’s license.
Tina Perkins, 33, of Lunenburg, was indicted on two Class B felony counts of possessing fentanyl and methamphetamine on March 20 in Littleton as well as a Class B felony count of falsifying physical evidence.
Believing that an investigation was about to take place, prosecutors said Perkins purposely concealed drugs and drug investigation paraphernalia under her bed mattress to impair the investigation.
Nicholas Peterson, 28, of Bath, was indicted on Class A misdemeanor count of simple assault and a Class A misdemeanor count of criminal threatening.
On March 11 in Bath, prosecutors said Peterson punched chief probation-parole officer Ray Holland in the face with a closed fist, causing Holland’s eyeglasses to come off, and aimed a Taser and attempted to deploy it on Holland, probation-parole officers Tyler Amnott and Kelsey Wyatt, and patrol officer Scott Pinson.
Lisa Poore, 32, of Bradford, was indicted on four Class B felony counts of theft by unauthorized taking and two Class B felony counts of drug possession.
On Oct. 21 and Oct. 27 in Lebanon, Poore allegedly stole store merchandise from Price Chopper in Lebanon after twice being convicted of property theft (grand larceny) in Nevada in 2019.
On March 5 in Plymouth, prosecutors said Poore stole merchandise from Hannaford’s supermarket in Plymouth.
On March 27 in Lebanon, she allegedly stole merchandise from Walmart in Lebanon.
On March 5 in Plymouth, Poore was allegedly in possession of heroin and the controlled drug alprazalom.
Jessica Savage, 25, of Littleton, was indicted on two Class B felony counts of possessing fentanyl and methamphetamine on March 20 in Littleton.
Brian J. Smith, 41, of Woodsville, was indicted on a Class B felony count of unlawfully driving on Jan. 3 in Woodsville after the New Hampshire Department of Motor Vehicles certified him as a habitual offender in August 2000.
