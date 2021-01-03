Bathroom Bird Finds Home

A year after being discovered in the Catamount Arts men's room on New Year's Eve, a parakeet named Kiwi, left, has settled into a new home. Here he is shown with his partner, Anne. (Courtesy Photo)

No one knows how the bird got in the bathroom.

A year ago on New Year’s Eve, a green parakeet was left in the men’s room at Catamount Arts.

