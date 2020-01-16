It’s been 16 months since fire broke-out at 659 Bay Street in St. Johnsbury and nearly two months since the deadline passed on the town’s order that the building be torn down.

On Monday, St. Johnsbury Selectman Jeff Moore made it clear the he was not pleased with the delay for safety reasons and because the remaining boarded-up structure is one of the first buildings motorists see when entering town from Route 5 South and Exit 20 on I-91.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments