ST. JOHNSBURY — About 100 of the 655 members of the Caledonia Food Co-Op gathered for the organization’s first in-person annual meeting on Wednesday evening at the South Church on the St. Johnsbury Academy campus.
Board Chair and local farmer, Eric Skovsted told the group that the Bay Street, St. Johnsbury neighborhood is the hoped-for location for an eventual 12,000 square-foot, member-owned grocery store. He fielded a number of questions about the area, including environmental concerns from past industrial contamination, as well as floodplain and river-front issues.
Those issues are all being explored by the co-op’s business development team, including Skovsted and board member, Rick Witt, who told those gathered that the Town of St. Johnsbury and a committee focused on the Bay Street section of town are actively working together to investigate those possible challenges.
“There are some challenges there, but it’s something that is certainly a community effort, not just the co-op by a long shot,” Witt said.
The location has not been finalized but is the spot chosen by the board. Attendees voiced excitement about the district being redeveloped and sharing proximity to the Lamoille County Rail Trail with access to downtown.
“No doubt development in the Bay Street area would be transformational for St. Johnsbury,” said Skovsted. He told the members gathered that there are “land owners who want to partner with us.”
In the annual report, Skovsted wrote, “Our real estate team has identified a site that we feel offers value for the co-op while maximizing our sales potential.”
Annual Report Shared, Members Vote To Add 2 Seats To Board
By a show of hands, the group approved adding two additional members to the board, for a total of nine members.
Skovsted, the board chair as well as a local farmer himself, who operates Joe’s Brook with his wife, Mary, in Barnet, reflects on the past year in the report.
“As we make the two additional board appointments after the annual meeting, we are particularly looking for board members with legal, financial, and development experience. Please reach out if you have expertise in these fields.”
Capital Campaign
To move ahead with the hoped-for proposed site, the co-op board stated in the report, “(W)e need to raise $1.5 to $2 million in capital from our members in the form of member loans and donations over the course of a well-organized capital campaign. This money will be used in conjunction with grants sponsored by community development corporations like the Town of St. Johnsbury, The St. Johnsbury Development Fund, and other community development corporations.
“This will reduce the risk for traditional banks, investors and other potential partners required to complete the financing package,” the report notes. “Many start-up co-ops never reach this point. Those that do either succeed in raising the money and keep moving forward or falter and dissolve.”
A capital campaign coach will be hired to lead the fundraising necessary, members were told, and a legal structure will be developed, as well as a capital goal and a volunteer team of 20 co-op members will help to oversee the critical effort.
Continuing to recruit new members will remain a top goal, and outgoing board secretary, David Hale urged those attending to each find and sign up a new member, saying if 655 members can each bring in a new member, there would be some 1,300 members rallying around the co-op’s development.
“Then we’re cooking,” said Hale, a longtime culinary teacher at St. Johnsbury Academy, who has been active in working to build a food co-op in town for the past five years.
In the annual report, and in the message shared with members at the annual meeting, board members stressed that “co-op members should begin to think hard about the co-op mission, its value, and how much they can afford to loan or donate to the Caledonia Food Co-op.”
Hale told the group, “This is a critical juncture for us. We are inching closer … it’s going to take the energy of the whole membership to make this happen. This is our call to you.”
Update On Financials, Grants
Members were told that the co-op, in late 2021, was awarded its third USDA RBDG grant and has seen strong support from partners who have donated in-kind services — their names were shared aloud and in the slideshow projected during the meeting — as well as community partners including the Town of St. Johnsbury and Northern Community Investment Corporation (NCIC).
Board member, Celia Jackmauh gave an update on the co-op’s efforts to reach people through social media, a newsletter distributed about every six weeks, a booth at Dog Mountain which will happen again this year, with a muralist Tara Goreau inviting community members to help her create an art project, and more.
Artwork already done for the co-op by Goreau, who grew up in the NEK, was shared at the annual meeting both on the cover of the report and in panels set up outside the South Church to mark the entry for the gathering.
“Building a co-op is a marathon, not a sprint,” said Jackmauh. She said many people are committed to making the dream of a co-op returning to St. Johnsbury come true, saying they collectively understand “why a co-op would be so valuable and why we are doing this in the first place.”
She invited people to share testimonials and pictures about why they, too, are committed to the creation of a co-op here, and the group will share them out on social media platforms to help generate interest, attention and drive new membership to the fledgling organization.
A new market study will be conducted to take stock of the co-op’s prospects post-pandemic, since the initial study was completed just before COVID struck.
Since that time, construction costs have spiked, and financing has become tighter, said Skovsted, stressing the importance for the capital campaign to be a success to prove to lenders the drive and support behind the effort.
As the meeting’s closed, Hale looked to the board and said they are an “amazing group of people,” looking out at the membership and telling them they, too, are an amazing group.
“A co-op is all about cooperation,” he said. “Let’s get this thing built! Let’s do this!”
