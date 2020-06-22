ST. JOHNSBURY — Bay Street will be closed to traffic between Weeks Court and Depot Square near the “Honking Tunnel” today through Thursday, between 6 a.m and 4 p.m each day. Residents of Saint Mary Street will only be able to access the road from the Weeks Court direction.
The Department of Public Works will be performing water line work in the same area on Wednesday throughout the day. Residents in the area will not have water; service will be restored by the evening. Water discoloration may occur on Wednesday afternoon and evening. Residents are encouraged to run their water until it clears up and avoid doing laundry that night.
If the weather is bad Wednesday, the rain date for the water line work will be Tuesday, July 7.
