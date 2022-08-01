LITTLETON — Three black bear cubs were rescued in Littleton after their mother died from a collision with a motorcycle early Saturday morning.
The motorcyclist, who was not named by Littleton Fire Rescue, suffered minor injuries and declined transport to the hospital, LFR Capt. Chad Miller said on Monday.
The cubs that are about six months old were transported to the Kilham Bear Center in Lyme, where they will be rehabilitated and released into the wild.
“They are all doing well,” said Andy Timmins, bear project coordinator with New Hampshire Fish and Game.
The sow was struck shortly after 7 a.m. Saturday along Union Street.
While initially surviving the crash, she unfortunately had to be put down because of the severity of her injuries, said Miller.
State wildlife biologists were then called in.
“Two biologists from Fish and Game responded pretty quickly and brought small Havahart traps and got those set up to catch the cubs,” said Timmins.
Any time a sow is killed and cubs need to be captured, the best bait is the mother, he said.
“They don’t want to lose her; they want to be close to her, so the two people who responded, with the assistance of the fire department and the police department, dragged the female out of the road and got her down in the woods near the trees that the three cubs were in,” said Timmins.
The first two cubs were caught quickly on that Saturday.
“The third one got in the trap Saturday night but was able to escape out of the trap sometime prior to Sunday morning,” said Timmins.
While the cubs were born at the usual time of the year, in mid-January, they were larger than normal for their age.
“These cubs were pretty good-sized, a little bigger than the other cubs we’ve been dealing with this year,” said Timmins. “They probably ranged by between 25 and 35 pounds.”
While the first two were able to be trapped and were transported to the bear center in Lyme that Saturday, Timmins had to return on Sunday to capture the third and did so with a tranquilizer.
“That one escaped, but was still hanging around the female,” he said. “We gave it most of the day on Sunday. We came back and checked. The cub would be around her and then would scoot up a tree. Finally, at around 4 o’clock yesterday, I was able to dart that cub in a tree and get it that way.”
The three cubs will be released into the wild in the late spring or early summer of 2023.
“The reason for that is the sow and cub family breakup occurs when they’re 18 months of age, in late May through July of the following year,” said Timmins. “Those cubs would have been with her through this winter and stayed with her next spring, but late May through June the family would have broken up and she would have drove them off. Eighteen months of age is when bears disperse on their own and lose the ability to stay close to mom. That is the same timing we use when they’re orphaned and we rehab them.”
The third cub from Littleton marks the 40th cub this year brought to the Kilham Bear Center.
About half are from New Hampshire and a half from Vermont and two from Connecticut.
More from this section
“They are in good company with a bunch of other bears the same age,” said Timmins.
The three cubs have their run of 11 wooded acres encompassed by a fence, and because they are no longer nursing, there is limited human interaction.
“Once they get into that area, their level of human exposure is even considerably less,” said Timmins. “[Since the late 1990s], we’ve released over 300 rehabilitated cubs back into New Hampshire to really great success. We are not putting habituated bears back on the landscape. They are just like their wild counterparts … These three that came in have been with mom quite a while now in the wild. They are cagey devils. They weren’t easy to capture. They’re pretty wild animals and I have no concerns they will be habituated.”
Any cub that comes in after April really doesn’t need to be bottle-fed and that greatly eliminates the need for much human exposure, he said.
The 40 cubs brought to Kilham so far in 2022 appear to be a record number for a mid-summer, said Timmins.
“It’s the most we’ve ever had at this time of the year,” he said. “There was one time in 2018 that we had more, but those all came in in the fall. Usually, we don’t get many in the fall at all.”
The largest factor for sow deaths is people shooting them, mostly at chicken coops, said Timmins.
“That continues to be a big issue,” he said. “Motor vehicle strikes are another big contributor as well.”
In 2022, summer bear activity has been higher than normal in northern New Hampshire
“But it’s starting to decrease over the last week or so and that’s because berries starting to ripen,” said Timmins. “The White Mountains region has been a busy spot this year. It appears to be an above-average year for bear-human conflicts. Dry conditions as usual impact summer food crops, and food has been kind of sparse.”
Despite the loss to the mother bear, Timmins said he was grateful that Saturday’s collision didn’t cause more injury.
“I’m really happy to hear the motorcycle driver was okay,” he said. “It sounds like he was able to swerve enough so the impact with the bear was more of a glancing blow rather than straight on, which really helped his situation considerably.”
Responding to the scene at Union Street near Orchard Hill Road were LFR’s Engine 1 and Ambulance 2.
The rider of the motorcycle, which was severely damaged by the collision, had been heading into town when the bear ran into the roadway.
While on the scene, Miller said the LFR crew and police officers noticed the cubs and waited there to keep them in the trees.
It was a first for the fire department.
“We came up with a plan to keep the bears in close proximity so that they could set traps,” said Miller. “We’ve never done anything like this before. We’ve assisted with other animals, but not bear cubs.”
Timmins said he and Fish and Game appreciate the support.
“I’m not surprised in the least by Littleton’s generosity,” he said. “That was very helpful.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.