Bear Hunters Had Record Season In 2020

This big bruin ambles through the woods. (Photo by Jacob Zorn, VTF&W)

MONTPELIER — The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department reports that bear hunters in Vermont had a successful hunting season in 2020.

Preliminary numbers show that hunters took a record 914 black bears during the two-part early and late bear seasons. The previous record in Vermont was 750 in 2019. Fish and Wildlife also stated there were no hunting-related shooting incidents.

