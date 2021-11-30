ST. JOHNSBURY — As the beards grew within the ranks of the police department, so did the bucks - in a big way.
The last day of November on Tuesday brought to a close the month-long Home Base No Shave fundraising campaign during which police officers were allowed and encouraged to grow facial hair. This was the third year Chief Tim Page invited officers in his department to donate money to the effort that supports military veterans. It meant they could ignore the razor for a month.
The fundraising goal for the department was $500. They took in $2,700, receiving a lot of support from the community.
“We did an awesome job of beating our goal,” said Lt. Mark Bickford, sporting a neatly-trimmed beard while in uniform and on duty Tuesday. He said the department is especially grateful to community members who donated toward the cause. “I never in a million years thought we could spearhead the raising of 2,700 hundred dollars. It was not possible without the community’s help.”
The Home Base fund-raising initiative is a partnership between the Boston Red Sox and the Massachusetts General Hospital. Each year, the Home Base No Shave campaign brings together first responders and community members to raise awareness and funds to pay for critical care, including mental health for veterans and their families.
The St. Johnsbury Police Department is among more than 100 police departments across New England participating in the Home Base No Shave fundraising campaign.
Promotional information about the campaign notes, “The past 18 months have presented our Veterans, Service Members, and their Families with significant challenges. The ongoing pandemic, coupled with the abrupt withdrawal from Afghanistan, has reopened old wounds for some Veterans and caused many of our warriors and their families to question the value of their service and sacrifice.”
Chief Page learned of the No Shave campaign three years ago during a presentation at a Vermont League of Cities and Towns event. He’s encouraged his officers to take part in the fundraising event each November since.
The amount of money raised at the St. Johnsbury PD was much higher by far than in previous years.
“More and more people are understanding the need there is of taking care of our veterans,” said Bickford.
Several members of the police department are military veterans, including Bickford who served in the Marines.
Joining the chief and Lt. Bickford in fundraising support and facial hair growth at the department were sergeants Lester Cleary and Aaron Rivard, Cpl. Steven Hartwell, and officers Davis Guyer and Gerald Schartner Jr.
When asked who on the police department roster had sprouted the best beard in the last month, Bickford said he’d rank his own as perhaps the best or at least in the top three.
“Sergeant Cleary has the biggest, but there’s more gray in it than anything else,” said Bickford.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.