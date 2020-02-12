Many Vermont bears are not getting much rest this winter, according to Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s bear biologist Forrest Hammond, so he is urging people to avoid disturbing them or providing any kind of food for them.

Most bears seek their winter dens when it becomes difficult for them to find food and not due to winter cold. During years of natural food shortage, some bears give up trying to find food and enter their winter dens as early as October. This enables them to conserve the energy and fat reserves they have, rather than staying out and expending more energy looking for food that is not there.

