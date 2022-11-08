With the two biggest towns in the Caledonia-Essex District reporting in it looks like Republican Scott Beck and Democrat Scott Campbell have been re-elected.
The numbers from St. Johnsbury and Concord have Beck and Campbell hundreds of votes ahead of their two challengers.
Beck is in first place with 1,652 votes and Campbell is in second with 1,628 votes.
Republican challenger Frank Empsall came in third with 1,146 votes and Democratic challenger Brendan Hadash came in fourth with 1,042 votes.
The voting results from the town Kirby have not been reported yet.
“I’m grateful to have been elected,” said Beck.
Beck is a local business owner and 24-year employee of St. Johnsbury Academy where he teaches Social Studies.
He has served four terms in the Vermont Legislature and is presently assigned to the House Ways & Means Committee.
Beck and his wife Joelle have owned and operated the Boxcar And Caboose Bookshop & Cafe on Railroad Street for over 17 years. Beck says his focus in the Legislature will be making Vermont affordable.
Campbell’s background is in construction, housing and what’s known as “building science” — how buildings operate as energy and environmental systems.
“I’m really gratified and honored to be sent back to Montpelier on behalf of St. Johnsbury, Concord and Kirby,” said Campbell. “I really appreciate the confidence the voters have shown in me and I also think it bodes well that campaigning on the issues and campaigning in a positive way was rewarded.”
Campbell was first elected in 2018 and has served on the House Energy & Technology Committee, Corrections Committee and the Institutions Committee. He also serves on the boards of Catamount Arts and Rural Edge.
Campbell said his focus will be economic and community development.
Campbell finished first in St. Johnsbury with 1,433 votes. Beck finished first in Concord with 288 votes.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.