Saturday was a beautiful fall day, ideal for a celebration and that was what happened in Canaan. Fire fighters and fire apparatus from Vermont, New Hampshire and Quebec converged on Beecher Falls to mark 75 years of service to Canaan and the surrounding area in this 76th year.
A quarter mile long parade started at the new Border Patrol headquarters on Route 114, passed through Canaan and over to Stewartstown, then down to the Coos County Nursing Home then, back to Vermont and up to Beecher Falls. Leading the parade was a large contingent of the Beecher Falls Fire Department in dress blues marching behind a bagpiper. Fire trucks of all types, 45th Parallel Ambulance, Vermont Hazardous Materials Response Team, Essex County Sheriff, Pittsburg Police, U.S. Border Patrol and U.S. Customs and Border Protection all joined the parade to the delight of the crowds lining the road.
